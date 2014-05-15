DNA test confirms remains belong to Angie Pipkin

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) –A DNA test confirms the human remains found along the Big Pee Dee River on May 14 belong to missing woman Angie Pipkin, according to officials.

Preliminary results of the autopsy regarding the skeletal remains found in Florence County confirmed the manner of death was homicide, according to Coroner Keith Von Lutcken.

The remains were found Wednesday, May 14, off Papermill Road in Florence County, near the riverbank of the Great Pee Dee River.

Officials with the Florence County Sheriff's Office and Darlington County Sheriff's Office were on the scene Wednesday, in addition to Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken. Horry County Police Department was also on the scene, Lt. Kegler confirmed.

"Yes, we went there based on the proximity of where the remains were found and the information we obtained during the course of the Angie Pipkin case," Kegler said.

Skeletal samples were sent to the State Law Enforcement Division's DNA Laboratory for analysis.

The DNA testing was done on the remains at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Authorities were in a wooded area, where the remains were found, at about 11 a.m. Wednesday.

People who work at a campground off Papermill Road found the body and called authorities.

For more details on the case of Angie Pipkin, and the man arrested in connection with her death, click here: http://www.wmbfnews.com/story/25057426/officials-call-of-monday-search-of-pee-dee-river-in-missing-woman-case?autostart=true

