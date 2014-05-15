Murder and Attempted Murder charges have three men wanted by deputies

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - If you've been the victim of a crime or have a loved one who's been killed by a criminal, you understand the importance of getting closure. That's why authorities want you to call them if you have any information that will help them locate three suspects wanted for murder and attempted murder.

On the evening of March 3 around 7 p.m., shots rang out on Star Bluff Road in Longs. Several witnesses heard the gun, but no one saw anything.

Police initially thought it might have been hunters in the woods, but as they searched the area, a call came in about a man who had just arrived at Sea Coast Medical with a gun shot wound.

The man later died and further investigations lead police to believe 27- year-old Robert Marrece Moody is responsible.

Moody is wanted for murder and there's a family left mourning.

"You want closure for the victim who is deceased but also the family members that are left behind and feel the pain everyday," says Lt. Kegler of the Horry County Police Department. "It's important for us to get closure for them as well," he added.

This next suspect is just 18-years-old and already wanted for attempted murder.

If Quashaun Bromell is captured, police say it would put an end to a four-month investigation that put one man in the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The shooting happened at the Cornerstone Commons Apartment in Conway in January following an argument in the parking lot.

Two men were already arrested for the crime but Bromell is still on the run.

"Because guns were involved in the crimes there's no way of knowing if the guns have been ditched or if they are still in the suspects' possession, so they should be considered armed and dangerous," says Lt. Kegler.

Back on May 5th, it was a scary moment for employees at the Tiger Mart on Highway 9 in Longs when shots rang out around 10:30 a.m.

The Horry County Police report says the employees all dropped to the ground to avoid being hit. They told police a man in an SUV had been shooting at a man in another SUV.

Fortunately, none of the bullets hit anyone but 30-year-old Horace Jamarr Bellamy, nonetheless, is now wanted for attempted murder.

Moody and Bellamy are both from Longs, while Bromell is from Conway. If you've seen the men, call 915-tips.

