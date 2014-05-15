DNR agents wrestle with gator in Georgetown - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

DNR agents wrestle with gator in Georgetown

Source: City of Georgetown Police Source: City of Georgetown Police

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - An alligator was found on Helena Street in Georgetown on Thursday.

DNR agents spent three hours fighting with the gator, according to Capt. Brown with the Georgetown Police.

Agents, ultimately, had to put down the gator.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly