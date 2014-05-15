Panel advances bill updating SC's sex ed law

By SEANNA ADCOX

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A Senate panel has advanced a bill that updates South Carolina's 26-year-old sex-education law by requiring the teaching of medically accurate information.

The bill sent to the full Senate Education Committee on Thursday also tries to improve school districts' compliance by withholding one percent of their funding until they file reports. Currently, many districts do not fill out an annual survey on what information is taught and in what grades.

Republican Rep. B.R. Skelton of Six Mile says his bill seeks to reduce the level of teen pregnancy, which is costly to both the teen and taxpayers. Skelton says any rational person should want students to receive accurate information about their bodies.

Greenville Sen. Mike Fair did not vote, saying the bill's definition of medically accurate is too vague.

