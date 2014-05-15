Bill would provide diploma alternative to GED test

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A Senate panel has advanced a bill giving South Carolina residents another option for earning a high school equivalency diploma.

The bill sent to the full Education Committee on Thursday would provide adults seeking a diploma at least one pencil-and-paper alternative to a General Educational Development exam. The GED exam can now be taken only on computer.

Republican Rep. Joshua Putnam of Piedmont says that hinders access in rural parts of the state where technology is lagging. Putnam says it's also a problem for older adults who don't feel comfortable with computers. His bill passed the House unanimously two weeks ago.

The bill says 418,000 working-age South Carolinians between 18 and 64 years old do not have a high school diploma or its equivalent.

