Woman accused of buying PS4 with stolen card in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a woman who allegedly used a stolen credit card to purchase a Playstation 4 from Wal-Mart.

Nella Suzanne Miller is wanted for financial transaction card fraud. GPD officials stated that she purchased the game system for $422.94 from the Wal-Mart, using a card that was stolen.

Anyone with information on miller is asked to call the GPD at 843-545-4300 or dial 911. . Investigator Caleb Sierra is the officer that is working the case.

