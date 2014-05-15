WMBF News teams with SC Treasurer's Office to give residents unclaimed cash

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - WMBF News and the South Carolina Treasurer's Office teamed up to help local residents get cash they may not even know they had!

An estimated 750 calls came in to the #WMBFPalmettoPayback phone lines on Wednesday.

Nearly 400 people are expected to get their unclaimed cash. Phone lines were opened for two and a half hours from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

For those of you who missed the live event, visit this link below to learn if you're owed money.

The treasurer's office is holding more than $418 million in unclaimed cash to South Carolina residents, and on Wednesday, we opened the phone lines to help you find your cash. On Wednesday, May 21, we had representatives from the SC Treasurer's Office live in our studio, taking your calls and finding your unclaimed cash!

In Horry County alone, statistics show that over 5,700 individuals and business owners are each owed more than $500, and 317 people have more than $5,000 waiting for them!

Whether you live in Horry, Florence, Marion, Darlington, Chesterfield, Marlboro, Georgetown, or Dillon counties, there may be unclaimed cash that belongs to you.

According to the Treasurer's Office, examples of unclaimed property include dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks (including paychecks), unclaimed insurance proceeds, forgotten utility deposits, uncashed dividend checks, and unexchanged shares of stock. The State Treasurer's Office holds the unclaimed funds and stock in perpetuity until the rightful owners or their heirs claim the property.

There is no charge for claiming the funds.

If you'd like to check to see if you have unclaimed cash or other property now, you can look yourself up on the SC Treasurer's Office website using their Palmetto Payback search engine here:

https://webprod.cio.sc.gov/SCSTOWeb/mainFrame.do

You may have unclaimed property listed in other state and federal databases – find links to search them here:

http://www.treasurer.sc.gov/unclaimed-property/frequently-asked-questions/#other databases

If you have a story about getting unclaimed money from the Treasurer's Office, tweet or post to Facebook with the hashtag #WMBFPalmettoPayback.

