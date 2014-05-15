Jamin' Leather holding auctions to benefit the American Red Cross

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – For the next three days, bikers in the Grand Strand will be giving back to the Coastal South Carolina chapter of the Red Cross.

Jamin' Leather will be holding three live auctions on May 15, 16, and 17 to raise money for the organization, totaling over 11 hours of fundraising, according to a news release form organizers.

Jamin' Leather and Jamin' Jamie Keats have raised over $110,000 for the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Program since 2002.

The auctions will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day at Jamin' Leather Hwy 17 Bypass, located at 1222 Port Dr, Myrtle Beach. Over $20,000 worth of leather, accessories and gifts will be in the auction, which is open to the public.

