SC bill seeks to accelerate college construction

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A bill that would save colleges time and taxpayer money by speeding up reviews of construction projects has advanced in the South Carolina House.

A committee on Wednesday approved the measure, which would bypass months of unnecessary delays by determining the length of reviews based on a school's bond rating.

Under the bill, a school with good financial standing could save several months and wouldn't need prior approval to determine exact costs for a project.

The current five-step approval process involving two agency boards and a legislative review committee adds at least six months to any proposed construction project.

The bill which passed the Senate 37-4 last month was spurred by the desire of Clemson University to create an enterprise division to oversee construction projects and attract more private funding.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.