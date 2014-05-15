NMB goes "Umbrellas only" as beach tent ban goes into effect

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The new beach access signs in North Myrtle Beach are now official. Starting Thursday, you cannot use beach tents on the beach, but you can bring umbrellas that fit certain stipulations.

WMBF News talked with North Myrtle Beach officials, and city spokesperson Pat Dowling says the city plans to start off strong enforcing this new law, especially because the city and the chamber have been working since March to warn beachgoers. The city created magnets to go in hotel and condo rooms, and the chamber asked hotels to inform people when they make their reservations. Even with the warning, they are expecting many to still be surprised when they come to be the beach.

Officials with NMB Beach Patrol and Beach services, plus lifeguards will be enforcing this law on the beach. The plan is to ask anyone who has a tent to take it down. Since it is now a law, after a warning, a person can be charged with a misdemeanor. The punishment for that is a $500 fine and up to 30 days in jail. The North Myrtle Beach ban will last through September 15th.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.