Show some HART: Postseason Scoreboard for May 14th

By Joe Murano, Sports Director
SCHSL Baseball Playoff Scores
Class AAA
Gilbert - 9
Socastee - 2
Braves eliminated

Berkeley - 2
Hartsville - 11
Red Foxes will host Lower State Finals on Monday

Class AA
Wade Hampton - 7
Bishop England - 2
Wade Hampton at Loris on Friday for Lower State title


Class A
Johnsonville - 3
Lake View - 4
Final in 9 innings
Wild Gators at Latta on Friday for Lower State title


Class AAA
Midland Valley - 1
Hartsville - 2
Red Foxes will host Lower State finals (third straight trip) on Monday

Gilbert - 5
Darlington - 2
Lady Falcons eliminated 


Class AA
Dillon - 14
Barnwell - 4
Dillon at Waccamaw on Friday for Lower State title


Class A
Latta - 3
Lake View - 4
Lake View at East Clarendon on Friday for Lower State title

 

