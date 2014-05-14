Pawleys Island Police: Victim witnesses suspect steal pocketbook

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - A man is on the loose after stealing a woman's purse in broad daylight Wednesday.

The suspect is described as a black male, standing 6 feet tall, wearing a powder blue shirt, Pawleys Island Police Chief Fanning confirmed.

The victim witnessed the suspect reach through the partially open vehicle window and grab her pocket book.

Police say the suspect fled in a Green Dodge Stratus with SC Tag #JVW-747.

The incident happened in the public parking at the island's south end.

If anyone has any information related to the break-in, you are asked to call (843) 237-1698 or the Georgetown Sheriff's Office tipline.

Anonymous tips can be sent using Text-A-Tip:



Dial 274637 from any text-enabled cell phone, and text the word "GCSOTIP" followed by your message. This service is for crime tips only, not for the reports of crimes in progress.

