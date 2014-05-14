Jet ski accident kills 2 in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - A North Carolina deputy and a Lumberton woman have died after being involved in a jet ski accident.

Deputy Thomas Bradley Carter, 30, of Pembroke, NC and Charlotte Paige McLellan, 27, were involved in the fatal accident, according to Sheriff Kenneth Sealey with the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

The accident happened at the Lock #2, Cape Fear River in Elizabethtown, NC.

The case is being investigated by the NC Wildlife, assisted by the Bladen County Sheriff's Office and the Coroner of Bladen County.

No other details are available at this time. Further details will be released as they become available.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.