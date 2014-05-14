North Myrtle Beach's Perry Woolbright resigns

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - There is a new high school football coaching vacancy on the Grand Strand, as North Myrtle Beach head coach Perry Woolbright announced today he has resigned from his post, taking the head coaching job at Batesburg-Leesville, a Class 2A school in the Midlands, that is the Division II defending state champions.





North Myrtle Beach High athletic director Joe Quigley announced in a statement that a search will begin immediately to replace Woolbright.





In his time as head coach with the Chiefs, Woolbright and the team lost 22 straight games. But in the last two years, North Myrtle Beach snapped the skid, and won nine games, including a road playoff matchup at Orangeburg-Wilkinson. The Chiefs finished last year with a 9-3 mark.





