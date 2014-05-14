West Florence High School to host West Wonderfest

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A West Florence High School, English 2, honors class will be hosting their annual West Wonderfest 8 a.m. Saturday on the upper field.

Event activities include a dunking booth and carnival games. Food will also be served.

The goal of the event is to raise money for several nonprofit organizations including Help 4 Kids, The Humane Society, Salkehatchie, Harvest Hope and Make a Wish

If you would like to donate any household items, clothes or furniture, donations will be accepted on Friday at West Florence High School, mobile 6, between 5 and 7 p.m.

Everyone in the community is invited. For more information, visit the West Florence High School Facebook page or call (843) 496-1285.

If inclement weather occurs, check for updates on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.