Aynor man indicted for theft of union funds

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - United States Attorney Bill Nettles stated today that a Federal Grand Jury in Charleston, SC returned an indictment against Timothy Gamble of Aynor, SC.

Gamble, 44, was charged in a one-count indictment with Theft of Union Funds. The maximum penalty that Gamble could receive is 10 years imprisonment and a maximum fine of $250,000.

The United States Attorney stated that the charge in the indictment is merely an accusation and that all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

