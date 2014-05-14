Horry Co. receives grants for surveillance at 6 boat landings

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County has received state grant funds from Representative Kevin Hardee and Heather Ammons-Crawford to install surveillance cameras at six local public boat landings.

The boat landings include Chris Anderson Landing, Red Bluff Landing, Hwy. 22/17 Interchange Landing, Reeves Ferry Landing, Enterprise Landing and Peachtree Landing.

"Adding the cameras at the boat landings will help deter criminal activity and protect the property and lives of our citizens and visitors," stated Representative Hardee.

The surveillance cameras will be monitored solely by the Horry County Police Department to assist with investigations of potential criminal activity like auto theft and illegal dumping. County spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said the camera feeds will also be fed to officers' patrol cars.

"We hope more funding will become available and allocated to additional boat landings in our county," said Representative Ammons-Crawford.

Bourcier said the cameras will be paid for using a Department of Natural Resources grant worth more than $50,000. The county's plan is to install multiple cameras at the landings, one will be stationary and the other will be able to pan left or right.

As funding becomes available, Horry County will add additional surveillance cameras to other public facilities. As of right now, the county is looking to add new cameras to the Horry County Animal Control Center in the next fiscal year.

