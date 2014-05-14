Deputies investigating Florence County burglary

FLORENCE COUNTY (WMBF) - Deputies with the Florence County Sheriff's Office are investigating a burglary that occurred on Francis Marion Road Tuesday evening at 10:30 p.m.

According to investigators, patrol deputies arrived on scene four minutes after the call, but the suspects had already fled the scene.

The victim reported that two suspects entered the home through a window and left upon being confronted by the victim.

The victim described the suspects as black males with slender builds with ages from the early to mid-twenties.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Florence County Sheriff's Office Investigative Division at (843) 665-2121, ext. 464 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

All information can be left anonymously.

