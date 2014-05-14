Georgetown County victim advocate receives honorable award.

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - Alma Sierra, Victim Advocate at the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, is the recipient of the "Outstanding Service to Underserved Victims" award.

Sierra received the award on Tuesday at the 27th Annual Victims Rights Week Conference in Columbia, SC. The "Outstanding Service to Underserved Victims" award is given to a direct service provider who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to assist formerly underserved crime victims.

Law Enforcement Victim Advocates are first responders that are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to provide services to victims when a crime such as domestic violence or sexual assault occurs.

Sierra joined the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office in June of 2010 as the first Hispanic, bilingual victim advocate. Sierra strives to bridge the gap in the language barrier by advocating for non-English speakers within the Hispanic Community. She also provides assistance for Georgetown County residents by interpreting at local hospitals, doctor's offices, and local resource organizations.

Sheriff Lane Cribb commented, "Alma is such a pleasure to work with and never says no when she can be of assistance. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is very fortunate to have Alma as an employee and can think of no other individual that deserves this recognition more than the candidate that has been chosen by your committee."

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

