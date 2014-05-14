Crews respond to church fire in Darlington

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington Presbyterian Church on Pearl Street caught fire Wednesday morning, city officials confirmed.

Sycamore and Edwards Streets were blocked off as of 9:10 a.m. as firefighters fought the fire. The roads were reopened at about 9:45 p.m., confirmed a WMBF News reporter at the scene.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

