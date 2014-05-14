Gas leak closes 6th Ave. South at 2 intersections in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Sixth Avenue South is closed at Hillside Drive and Main Street in North Myrtle Beach due to a gas leak, according to an alert from the city's Department Public Safety.

A contractor working on storm water drainage Wednesday morning cut through the six-inch gas main near 6th Avenue South and Hillside Drive, according to city spokesman Patrick Dowling.

Dowling stated that 6th Avenue South was closed off from Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church, east to Ocean Boulevard. No evacuations were ordered.

South Carolina Electric and Gas is working to either valve or crimp off the leak, Download added. They are expected to complete the work by about 10 a.m. Wednesday.

