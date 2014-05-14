Coastal Carolina scientists predict no landfalls

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) - Scientists at Coastal Carolina University expect no hurricane to make landfall on the East Coast or in the Gulf of Mexico this year.
The forecast Tuesday anticipates a "below to near normal" hurricane season in 2014. Hurricane season begins June 1 and ends Nov. 30.
The school said the most likely forecast is for no landfall in the Southeast. The second most likely scenario would be for one hurricane to hit the East Coast and another to strike in the Gulf of Mexico.
The forecast expects between three and six hurricanes this year.
It's the second year the school has issued a hurricane forecast. Last year Coastal Carolina predicted one hurricane would make landfall in the region. No hurricane made landfall last year. Several tropical storms did affect the Southeast.
