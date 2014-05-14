Woman shot in Darlington overnight, police say

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A woman was shot on Reid Street in the city of Darlington at about midnight Wednesday, said Sgt. Kimberly Nelson with the Darlington Police Department.

The woman was shot in the right shoulder and is expected to survive, Sgt. Nelson said.

Officers were dispatched to Reid Street at about 12:04 a.m. in reference to shots being fired from a wooded area. Officer found the victim, and she was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

At this time, there are no subjects in custody, and police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact the Darlington City Police Department at 843-398-4026.

