Socastee swing bridge reopens Wednesday

SOCASTEE, SC (WMBF) - The Socastee swing bridge on Dick Pond Road reopened Wednesday just before 4:30 p.m.

The bridge closed Tuesday and remained closed Wednesday morning, from Socastee Boulevard to the swing bridge.

The bridge opened for boat traffic, but cars were not allowed to go across the bridge, Cpl. Sonny Collins said. The bridge was also closed off and turned the other way so people could not walk across.

A hole, about two feet in diameter, caused the road closure. The intracoastal waterway water could be seen through the hole. Local businesses said someone noticed the hole just before the bridge around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

SCDOT maintenance engineer Shannon Welch said it is not uncommon to see sinkholes near roadways that meet bridges, especially if the road crosses a waterway.

"A lot of times where you have a slope that goes down that's where you'll have a lot of problems with washout that may happen," added Welch.

Crews spent Wednesday essentially digging up what's left of the sinkhole before cutting about a three foot strip in the pavement. Workers then poured asphalt down through the hole before the final pavement.

"You have to work from the bottom up and fill in the hole and the void to make sure its stabilized and compacted to make sure it's safe," said Welch.

