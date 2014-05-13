Surfside Beach woman accused of sexually assaulting teen boy

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Surfside Beach woman has been charged with criminal sexual conduct in the second degree.

Brandy Odom, 31, snuck into the 14-year-old victim's home while he was asleep and performed a sexual act on him, the victim states in a police report.

Odom is being held on a $10,000 bond at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Police were called to the home in Surfside Beach on Saturday night for reports of a sexual assault.

The victim's mother called police after she saw Odom leaving the home and went in to find her son crying. The victim told his mother Odom entered his room, kissed him and then performed a sexual act on him, the police report states.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.