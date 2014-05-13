Conway man dies in single vehicle crash

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A Conway man has died after crashing the vehicle he was driving Tuesday.

William Benny Brown, 60, died as a result of blunt force trauma, Coroner Tony Hendrick confirmed.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on Highway 19 about five miles from Highway 905 in Conway.

The 2006 Ford Ranger was traveling southbound when the vehicle ran off the road and overturned, Cpl. Sonny Collins confirmed.

Brown died at the scene.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.