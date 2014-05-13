Vehicle fire starts, spreads to house in Darlington County

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - Five Pee Dee fire departments responded to a fire in Darlington County on Tuesday. Crews were on scene for more than three hours.

First responders responded to the fire on Turning Point Road around 4:30 p.m., Sheriff Wayne Byrd confirmed. The road is located right off Hoffmeyer Road.

A vehicle fire started the flame, which spread into the house.

Chief Anthony Fox with the West Florence Fire Department said there was extensive damage to the home, in addition to three buildings located on the property. He said the buildings had a lot of material goods, which is why it took crews hours to put out the fire.

Chief Fox said crews left the scene around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews from the Darlington City Fire Department, Darlington County Fire Department, Palmetto Rural Fire Department and the West Florence Fire Department responded to the fire.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.