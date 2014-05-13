HCS opens online registration for students

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Registration for school in the Horry County School district is up and running online and educators want parents to do so sooner rather than later.

If your child attended an Horry County school this year, you still have to register for next year in order for your child to be counted as a physical body.

Attendance lines changed at several schools, and the district needs to get an idea of how many students will be coming through the doors.

Whittemore Park Middle School, for example, is expecting an additional 150 kids next year. The school is getting kids from Black Water Middle and South Conway Middle following the redrawing of district lines because of overcrowding.

Parents at all schools can register online through the power school portal.

You'll answer questions about your child's social security number, immunization records, medical needs and emergency contact among other things. If you don't have access to a computer, most schools will offer a day where you can come in person. Children entering kindergarten must be five years old by September first. And if you're looking to transfer your child to a new school, here's why you should register now.

"If the school is at 100 percent capacity, without just cause it would pretty much be refused so doing that early is a good thing," says Board Chair Joe Defeo.

Here is the link to register your child for school: www.horrycountyschool.net.

