New school buses could replace outdated buses in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Transportation department asked the Horry County School Board for $840,000 to purchase 10 new school buses at the district meeting Monday, May 12.

Most students ride state-owned buses, but the district owns 40 and says most of them are around 25 years old.

If approved, Horry County Schools would start out with two new buses over the course of the next five years.

The school district-owned buses are used to transport children who live less than two miles from school and who participate in extra-curricular activities.

Jim Wright, Horry County School's Transportation Director says while old, the buses are not in jeopardy of any major problem.

Every bus is inspected daily before and after its route. The youngest of the buses in Horry County's fleet is 17 years old. Wright says he'd like to have no bus older than 15 years.

"These buses are 25-26 years old and you have to have some type of replacement cycle to keep up with the demand to make sure kids get to and from school when they need to get there," says Wright.

Board Chair Joe Defeo says the board will most likely approve the request but a final decision won't be made until their next board meeting May 19.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.