NMB officials search for 3 suspects

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Three suspects are wanted in connection with a strong arm robbery in North Myrtle Beach.

The robbery took place on Friday, May 2, according to officials with the NMB Department of Public Safety.

A victim was severely injured and was transported to a hospital.

Please contact North Myrtle Beach Police Department with any information on the identity of the suspects. Call the Investigation Divison at (843) 280-5519 or North Myrtle Beach Communications at (843)280-5511 to reach officials.

