Lake City teen awaits hearing on criminal sexual conduct charges

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) - A Lake City teen has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age.

Michael Maddox, 17, was arrested by police on May 14, 2013, according to Lake City police report.

Maddox is accused of touching and behaving inappropriately with a 4-year-old child.

Maddox was 16 years old at the time but charged as an adult.

Maddox has spent one year at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice. He was transported to the Florence County Detention Center on Monday, May 12 due to his seventeenth birthday.

His court date has not yet been set, according to Solicitor Ed Clements.

