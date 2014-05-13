Officials capture 4 suspects after 'Most Wanted' segment

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Four people have been captured after being featured on WMBF News Most Wanted segments.

Christina Suliman, deputy first class with the Horry County Sheriff's Office confirmed the following:

Sarah Gany was arrested by Horry County Police Department by an anonymous caller from tip. Gany is suspected of shoplifting at the Walmart on Beaver Run Boulevard in the Surfside area in January.

Joey Phipps is in custody out of state. Phipps was wanted by police for two counts of grand larceny.



Robert Geathers was arrested by HCSO after he contacted officials from seeing his face on TV.

Timothy Bowens was arrested in Georgetown County. Bowens was wanted for his failure to stop for blue lights, reckless driving, driving under suspension, following too closely, and third degree assault and battery.

If you know where any wanted persons can be found, please contact the Horry County Sheriff's Office Warrant Division at 843-915-8347 or Horry County Dispatch at 843-248-1520.

