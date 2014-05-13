Locals land roles for upcoming movies filmed in SC

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Local residents and several Coastal Carolina University students have landed roles in upcoming movies that are being filmed in our area.

"Wishing Out Loud" and "12 Dog Days of Christmas" have started filming. Both are produced by G It's Entertainment, a company based in South Carolina and Los Angeles.

Film producer, Elizabeth Snoderly, said she is excited to feature South Carolina in the films and that there is a lot of acting talent in the area.

"We have quite a few Coastal Carolina students in our films and we're happy to see that the university had so much talent available," she said. "We are also excited to finally be filming projects in South Carolina again."

It is not specifically noted where filming will take place. Snoderly said scenes will be filmed at a local diner for "Wishing Out Loud" and scenes from Conway will be featured in "12 Dog Days of Christmas."

"We were able to get some great footage of Conway during Christmas-time and were able to work with some people to get footage from the Canine Costume Contest that we may also use in the film," she said. "Conway will also be given some play in ‘Wishing Out Loud.'"

The film "Wishing Out Loud," directed by Letia Miller, is a family-focused, teen-genre film that tells the story of Sophia O'Dea, who inherits her grandmother's car, an old automobile that has magical powers named Star. When she causally wishes upon Star for a date to the Valentine's dance, her wish comes true in the form of Drake, a famous actor from Los Angeles.

The story also tells viewers that O'Dea is tired of her life in small town South Carolina and is ready to try bigger and better things.

"When Drake arrives, she learns through him how to appreciate what she has and the life she has," Snoderly said. "It is a really cute film that shows a girl who learns to love herself."

CCU senior, Dan Wilt, will play a character named Aaron who is a high school friend of Sophia O'Dea.

Wilt said this will be his first feature film.

"I have done a few independent films, but this is my first SAG film," he said. "I am definitely excited and this is going to be a great way to start my post-graduate work."

CCU theatre professor, Steve Ernest, will play a teacher in the film.

"Elizabeth Snoderly is an amazing producer and I have worked with her a lot," he said. "These two films are going to be great, and I am excited to be in them with Coastal students."

Ernest has been featured in a number of other films, including "Bloody Homecoming," and he played a featured extra in "Iron Man 3."

CCU freshman Kailey Mixer will be playing Hillary in "Wishing Out Loud."

"I came here from San Diego because I heard great things about Coastal's theatre program, and it is amazing that I already have a part in a movie," she said. "I am really excited about this learning experience and the chance to put into practice what I have learned so far here at CCU."

The film "12 Dog Days of Christmas," directed by Charlie Vaughn, is a feel good film about a 17-year-old foster boy that is always in trouble. He ends up doing community service at an animal shelter that is about to close where he has to find homes for 12 dogs in just 12 days.

CCU student Chandler Parnell will play one of the lead characters named Hillary.

Ernest will be featured in this film as Lou, a foster father for the troubled teen.

MyHorryNews.com contributed to this report

