Fire crews respond to second-alarm fire in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Fire crews responded to a second-alarm fire at a commercial building on US 501 at Dudley Road Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was first reported by the Marion County Emergency Agency at about 12:15 p.m. One lane was closed due to the multiple units on the scene of the fire.

The scene has since been cleared and crews were putting out hot spots as of 1:15 p.m., according to reporter Ken Baker at the scene.

