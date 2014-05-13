Little River man arrested on sexual conduct with a minor charges

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police arrested a man in Little River Monday in relation to a sexual conduct report last month that was forwarded from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

The police report states that beginning on July 28, 2013 through March 28, 2014, suspect Edward Allen Rutter, committed criminal sexual conduct on a 9-year-old female victim.

Rutter, 27, was arrested Monday on charges of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree and criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree.

There is no bail set.

