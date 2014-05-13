Man wanted on drug charges in New York arrested in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – A man wanted in New York for criminal possession and sale of controlled substances was arrested in Georgetown Monday morning and booked into the jail.

John Henry Smith, also known as Javon Jones, was wanted by the State of New York and had been living in Georgetown. He also has family living there, Georgetown Police Department officials stated in a Facebook post.

Smith was also wanted by the GPD for hindering a criminal investigation, providing false information to law enforcement, driving without a driver's license, operating a vehicle without insurance and no registration, reckless driving and failure to stop or a blue light and siren.

Smith was booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center early Monday morning.

