Horry County Schools online registration is now open

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Schools online enrollment for the upcoming 2014-2015 school year is now open.

Online enrollment replaces the paper forms sent home at the beginning of each school year, according to district officials.

In order to enroll, one must use the PowerSchool Parent Portal to access the Infosnap Registration.

Follow the instructions provided for each student to see which method is needed.

To get started, district officials say to visit www.horrycountyschools.net and click on the PowerSchool Parent Portal icon. From the Parent Portal:

1. Select the student you wish to register along the top

2. Click the arrow icon in the top right

3. Select the Infosnap Student Registration

4. Agree to the terms and conditions

5. Click Begin Forms

