Victim 'hog tied' during Myrtle Beach robbery, suspect arrested

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One man was arrested in connection with a robbery that Myrtle Beach Police responded to Thursday night at the Sun Fun Motel in Myrtle Beach.

Police reports say that two men approached the victim with a gun and then "hog tied" him with a rope in his hotel room.

The two suspects stole valuable electronics such as smartphones, televisions and a Kindle reader.

Another victim told police that he came to the room at about midnight, knocked on the door, and was pulled into the room by the suspects. He said the men took $635 in cash as well as a '06 GMC Yukon.

The second victim was able to free himself and witnessed a white Dodge Magnum followed by the Yukon. The victim told police that he believes the white Magnum may be connected to the robbery.

Tyrone Oneil Wragg, 39, was arrested Monday on charges of armed robbery in connection with the incident. Police have yet to identify or locate the second suspect.

