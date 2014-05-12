Chock Full: Postseason Scoreboard for May 12th - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Chock Full: Postseason Scoreboard for May 12th

By Joe Murano, Sports Director
SCHSL BASEBALL PLAYOFF SCORES
Class AAA
Gilbert - 3
Hartsville - 4
Final in 8 innings 

Socastee
Berkeley
PPD; will be played Tuesday at 6:30

Class AA
Bishop England - 2
Loris - 7
Lions advance to Lower State Finals on Friday

Wade Hampton - 7
Dillon - 1
Wildcats eliminated

Class A
Latta - 6
Lake View - 5
Vikings advance to Lower State Finals on Friday

East Clarendon - 1
Johnsonville - 4
Flashes at Wild Gators on Wednesday


SCHSL SOFTBALL PLAYOFF SCORES
Class AAA
Gilbert - 1
Hartsville - 5
Red Foxes host Midland Valley on Wednesday

Darlington - 3
Midland Valley - 13

Class AA
Barnwell - 3
Waccamaw - 10
Warriors advance to Lower State Finals on Friday

Silver Bluff - 0
Dillon - 7
Wildcats vs. Barnwell on Wednesday

Class A
East Clarendon - 7
Lake View - 0

Latta - 4
Johnsonville - 3
Final in 9 innings
Vikings vs. Wild Gators Wednesday in elimination game
Flashes eliminated

 

