Woman suffers burns from downed power line in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A woman suffered burns after she got out of her vehicle to help a victim of a car crash Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. on Patty Road in Williamsburg County, members of the South Lynches Fire Department confirmed.

A car crashed into a light pole, which caused the light pole to break in half.

The woman got out of her car to help and was burned by the downed power line.

She was airlifted by helicopter for non-life-threatening medical treatment.

Patty Road was shut down for a short while but was reopened by 5:45 p.m.

