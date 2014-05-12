Lower water levels fuel the search for missing Aynor woman

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - The Darlington County Sheriff's Office, DNR and the Cue Center for Missing Persons are several agencies that hit the water Monday, looking for clues that could lead to the whereabouts of Angie Pipkin.

Pipkin is an Aynor native and was last seen in mid-January.

Randy Robinson, 46, is charged with Pipkin's murder. Horry County Police say he was seen on the bridge near Kirven Landing, dumping some sort of evidence into the Great Pee Dee River.

"We showed you the kind of things we look for ... What we are hoping to find and some of the signs we pay attention to," said Sheriff Wayne Byrd.

Darlington County Sheriff Wayne Byrd took our cameras out with him and his deputies.

Search crews, as in past searches, rode up and down the river looking for anything out of the ordinary.

"If we see or find anything that looks like it might be suspicious or might be a clue or lead us to a clue then the teams get out and dig around," he said.

Search teams are focusing on the riverbank, now more than before, because water levels are ten feet lower than in the past searches.

Lower river levels mean a safer search for the teams looking for Pipkin.

The water is moving slower now than in the past two months and is no longer picking up heavy debris crews are forced to navigate around. At times, trash threw off search efforts.

"You know people just throw things in the river without thought and you know every one of those items from a distance looks like it might be something that needs to be checked out," said Byrd.

Byrd said the search for evidence in the Pipkin case will continue until something is found.

"We are going to keep searching until we find something. I don't see us ever really giving up," said Byrd.

Monday's search did not turn up any new leads, it's not clear when another will held.

