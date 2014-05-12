Boil water advisory for town of Coward - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Boil water advisory for town of Coward

COWARD, SC (WMBF) - A boil water advisory is in effect for the town of Coward, until further notice.

A main line was cut on Monday, which resulted in the issue, Mayor Thomas confirmed.

Residents should boil water before drinking until further notice.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly