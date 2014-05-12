7 arrested for nudity on North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Seven people have been arrested for public nudity and one person faces a public disorderly conduct charge.

Police observed the suspects disrobe to their underwear and run into the ocean, according to the report. Officers identified themselves and had all suspects exit the water and re-clothe themselves.

Officers then noticed two more suspects in the ocean. One suspect was nude, one suspect was intoxicated, according to the report.

All of the suspects were arrested, handcuffed and taken to jail without incident. All suspects were able to be clothed on scene prior to transport.

