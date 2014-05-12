Investigators charge Florence man with criminal sexual conduct - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A Florence man has been charged with criminal sexual conduct.

Trey Allen Streett, 28, of Florence was arrested by Florence County Sheriff's Office Investigators on Friday, May 9.

Investigators charged Streett with criminal sexual conduct in the first-degree.

Streett is alleged to have used aggravated force to commit criminal sexual conduct upon the victim, who sought medical attention for injuries at an area hospital.

Streett is being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $50,000 surety bond.

