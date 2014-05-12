2 suspects take car, cash and electronics from Myrtle Beach motel in alleged robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police are looking for two suspects after an alleged robbery took place at a Myrtle Beach motel.

According to the police report, two victims were held at gunpoint, tied, and robbed of a vehicle, electronics and cash when two suspects showed up looking for a different person.

Two unknown offenders knocked on a door at the Sun Fun Motel, 2305 Withers Drive, around 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 7, according to the report.

The victim stated the offender knocked on the door and pointed a gun in his face before being ‘hog tied' with a rope.

The offenders were looking for a severance paycheck from the previous tenant, the victim said.

Fifteen minutes later, another victim arrived to the said location, knocked on the door and was held at gunpoint by the offenders, the police report states.

The second victim said he started to fight over the gun and was pulled inside, where the two offenders took his keys among other items.

The second victim said the two offenders left in his truck. He said he was able to free himself, and when he looked down the street, he saw a white Dodge Magnum, followed by his truck, which made him believe the white Magnum is involved in the alleged robbery.

No arrests have been made in this case.

The victim's vehicle has since been returned.

If you have any information about this incident, please call 9-1-1.

