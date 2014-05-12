Bike Rally vendor permits support public safety needs

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - The South Strand is maxed out for the number of vendors allowed during this year's bike rally. With most of them located at the Beaver Bar, there is an extra 22 percent more vendors in the county than last year.

"Myrtle Beach has brought in all the bikers, all the vendors. Leslie with the Beaver Bar has made it a great event," said Christine Lake with Bika Chic. Lake credits the owners of the Beaver Bar for the increase of vendors, saying their relationship with bikers is a positive one.

This year, people are spending at almost 100 vendors in the county area. That's a jump from 75 vendors last year. That roughly equates to just under $74,000 raised by the vendor permits.

Horry County outlined those prices in the temporary vending ordinances. All the money those permits pull in goes to the General Fund in Horry County, according to Horry County Spokesperson Lisa Bourcier.

Last year, the county spent $148,000 on public safety; including fire department personnel, EMS, the Sheriff's Office, and the Detention Center.

The expenses are funded in various ways, including the General Fund the permits go to. The Fire Fund and Accommodations Tax also support public safety funds during the bike rally, explained Bourcier.

While the bike rally is still underway, the county expects the expenses will be similar this year.

Permit revenue does not cover public safety expenses.

