'Umbrellas Only' in North Myrtle Beach starting Thursday

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach is reminding beach-goers that the ban on shading devices, other than umbrellas, goes into effect May 15 and continues through September 15.

Back in mid-March, the North Myrtle Beach City Council passed a law that bans beach tents and other shading devices. The law states that umbrellas are allowed, but must have: "a center pole no greater than 7 feet 6 inches in height with a circular shade no greater than 9 feet in diameter." An umbrella is further defined in the law as "a collapsible circular shade consisting of a natural or synthetic fabric shade stretched over hinged ribs radiating from a central pole without grounding line or ropes."

No equipment of any kind can be placed on the beach until 8 a.m., and all equipment must be removed by 7 p.m. every day, officials stated.

No umbrellas or any other equipment can be placed within the emergency access lane, which is the area up to 20 to 25 feet seaward of the dune line, and parallel to the shore line.

View the full law online here: http://www.nmb.us/newsFeedFront.aspx?feed=umbrella

