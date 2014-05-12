City of NMB gets 2 more beach wheelchairs

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two beach wheelchairs have been donated to the City of North Myrtle Beach. The wheelchairs are for use by the NMB community and its visitors.

Members of the Pilot Club of NMB presented the city with the beach-going wheelchairs on May 5, according to a news release issued by the City of North Myrtle Beach.

Beach wheelchairs are located in the Beach Services Warehouse, 1024 6th Avenue South, directly behind the Midcon building. Chairs are available Sunday thru Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Reservations for wheelchairs are encouraged and can be made one year in advance. A beach wheelchair can be reserved for a maximum of one (1) week at a time.

For availability, call Beach Services at (843) 663-8600.

Large vehicles are required to transport the chairs (SUV, van, or pickup truck). Delivery and pickup services are available for a $25 charge per service during the Summer season.

