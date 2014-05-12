Gunshots ring out in Darlington, put police on alert

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Police are searching for the person or persons that shot a gun after gunshots rang out on Brockington Road on Monday.

The shots were fired around 1 p.m., Sgt. Kimberly Nelson confirmed.

No one was hurt.

An abandoned vehicle, believed to be what the person(s) was driving, was located on Chestnut Street. It is described as a black 4-door truck.

Brockington Elementary Magnet School, Mayo HS for Math Science and Technology, and Darlington County Intervention School went into lockdown for a brief period of time, Audrey Childers with Darlington County Schools confirmed.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

Sgt. Nelson said no suspects are in custody. No persons of interest have been identified either.

The investigation remains open

