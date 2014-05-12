Conway Medical Center among local hospitals rated high for patient safety

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway Medical Center is among the area hospitals that have been recognized for how well they protect patients from accidents, error, injuries and infections.

CMC received an "A" grade in the Spring 2014 Hospital Safety Score rankings, compiled by the nation's leading experts on patient safety, and administered by an independent industry watchdog group.

"Receiving an "A" grade, once again demonstrates that CMC's employees and physicians are dedicated to maintaining a safe environment for our patients." said Philip A. Clayton, President and CEO of Conway Medical Center. "We are committed to delivering top quality and excellent patient care to our community."

Other area hospitals in South Carolina that received an "A" include: Carolinas Hospital System in Florence, the McLeod Medical Centers in Dillon and Florence, and Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet.

Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach received a "B" grade.



Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center in Hartsville, Georgetown Memorial Hospital in Georgetown, McLeod Loris in Loris and McLeod Seacoast in Little River all received "C" grades.

For a complete list of hospitals and an in-depth analysis of the various measures used to grade each hospital, head to:

http://www.hospitalsafetyscore.org/

